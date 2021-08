The St Louis Cardinals can ill afford to lose any player, but losing Dylan Carlson would be a tough blow to overcome with 48 games to go. The St. Louis Cardinals took a gamble with their outfield this season. They believed that Harrison Bader would take a leap in center field while remaining optimistic that Tyler O’Neill, a power hitting and a Gold Glove caliber defender, would benefit from more playing time. But they put all their chips in on Dylan Carlson, a talented rookie outfielder, and believed that his play would make the Cardinals outfield an above average unit.