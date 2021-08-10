Mercedes A-Class Facelift Spied Not Hiding Much

Following on from the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain will be the smaller C-Class equivalent, spied here with less camouflage than before. Mercedes’ All-Terrain offerings are the antidote to the crossover SUV, instead offering a crossover wagon, much in the vein of Audi’s A6 Allroad and Volvo’s V90 Cross Country. The concept is fairly straightforward: take the long-roof wagon variant of a popular model, raise it a little and add four-wheel drive. What you’re left with is potentially an immensely capable car that doesn’t sacrifice too much style nor practicality in the face of an SUV.