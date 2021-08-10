Mercedes A-Class Facelift Spied Not Hiding Much
Introduced in 2018 as a 2019 model, the current Mercedes-Benz A-Class is still a fresh-looking player in the premium compact segment. Nevertheless, the Stuttgart-based automaker wants to give its smallest member of the range a quick update to keep it competitive for another three to four years until the next-generation model arrives. New spy photos show work on the facelifted A-Class continues and there doesn’t seem to be major visual changes on the outside.www.motor1.com
Comments / 0