Mercedes A-Class Facelift Spied Not Hiding Much

By Angel Sergeev
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 5 days ago
Introduced in 2018 as a 2019 model, the current Mercedes-Benz A-Class is still a fresh-looking player in the premium compact segment. Nevertheless, the Stuttgart-based automaker wants to give its smallest member of the range a quick update to keep it competitive for another three to four years until the next-generation model arrives. New spy photos show work on the facelifted A-Class continues and there doesn’t seem to be major visual changes on the outside.

Motor1.com

Motor1.com

ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com
