Albany County, NY

Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Schenectady; Eastern Ulster; Southern Saratoga; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Rensselaer HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 degrees expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 to 110 possible. * WHERE...Litchfield County in Connecticut and the Mid-Hudson Valley, Greater Capital District and southern and central Taconics in eastern New York. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

