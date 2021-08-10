S.Korean stocks fall for fourth day on virus woes, Fed taper talk

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower on Tuesday, dragged down by persistent worries about the spread of the Delta variant and more talks of stimulus withdrawal by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed down 17.23 points, or 0.53%, at 3,243.19, extending losses to a fourth session.

** Leading declines on the benchmark, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1.06% and 3.02%, respectively, while internet giant Naver also slid 0.22%.

** The country reported 1,540 new virus cases for Monday, more than a day earlier, with the daily cases still remaining in four-digits, even after the extension of tougher distancing measures.

** Two Fed officials said on Monday that the U.S. economy is growing rapidly and that while the labour market still has room for improvement, inflation is already at a level that could satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of interest rate hikes.

** Shares in Krafton Inc, the Tencent Holdings-backed company behind blockbuster video game “PUBG”, fell as much as 20% from their IPO price on their trading debut.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 638.2 billion won ($555.32 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,149.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.48% lower than its previous close at 1,144.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,149.4 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,149.7.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 110.28.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 1.920%. ($1 = 1,149.2400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)