Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Travel and leisure stocks drive European shares to record high

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - European stocks hit a record high on Tuesday, extending gains to a seventh straight session, boosted by travel and leisure companies as investors took comfort from strong earnings reports.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.2% by 0717 GMT, notching an all-time high of 471.67 points.

The travel and leisure sector was the top percentage gainer as Flutter Entertainment rose 4.8% after the world’s largest online betting group said its first-half results exceeded estimates and it expects U.S. business to turn a profit by 2023.

Berlin-based meal-kit firm HelloFresh added 1% after it reported strong second-quarter growth, as a rise in customers and continued high order rates bumped up sales.

Dutch food ingredients group Corbion tumbled 8.1% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after it cut its full-year adjusted EBITDA margin outlook. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel And Leisure#European Stocks#Earnings Reports#Flutter Entertainment#Pan European#Stoxx#Hellofresh#Dutch#Corbion#Ebitda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

European stocks head for record run as summer rally rolls on

LONDON (Reuters) - European stocks hit new highs on Friday and were on course for a record-breaking run, capping another strong week as investors seize on a dip in U.S. inflation and more forecast-beating corporate earnings. It was a different story in Asia, where worries about a regulatory crackdown in...
Stocksfroggyweb.com

European stocks set for fourth week of gains

(Reuters) – European stocks scaled new highs on Friday and were on track for their fourth consecutive week of gains on optimism over a strong earnings season and steady recovery from the pandemic-led economic downturn. The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.1% by 0712 GMT to hit a record...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Dow, S&P futures hit record highs after Disney's strong earnings

(Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 futures inched to record highs on Friday after Walt Disney's forecast-beating results, while signs of cooling inflation and a strong recovery in corporate earnings kept the indexes on track for a second straight week of gains. Disney jumped 5.4% in premarket trading...
Stocksfidelity.com

Nikkei slips as chip stocks weigh; posts second weekly gain

TOKYO , Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended weaker on Friday, dragged down by declines in chip-related stocks that tracked U.S. peers lower but a surge in heavyweight Recruit Holdings (RCRRF) limited losses. The Nikkei share average edged down 0.14% to close at 27,977.15, while the broader...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

FTSE 100 marks best weekly winning streak since November

Aug 13 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 recorded its longest weekly winning streak since November on Friday, although investors fret that an overheating economy could lead the central bank to pull back asset purchases earlier than expected. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) ended 0.4% higher, led by healthcare stocks (.FTNMX201010),...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Extend Winning Streak On Earnings Optimism

(RTTNews) - European stocks hit new highs on Friday and were on course for their fourth consecutive week of gains amid optimism over a strong earnings season and signs that U.S. inflation may have peaked. The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.3 percent at 476.09 to hit a record...
Businesskitco.com

Indian shares close at record high as consumer, IT stocks rally

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose 1% to close at a record high on Friday, driven by consumer and IT stocks as the country's retail inflation eased and the government assured of more support to alleviate economic strain caused by the pandemic. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the...
StocksFXStreet.com

European stock markets grind higher

All a tad quiet this morning. European stock markets were tentatively higher in early trade Friday after another record session on Wall Street saw the three major indices rally, though small caps declined. The FTSE 100 led the way as it sprang back from yesterday’s ex-divis, up 0.3% to 7,220, whilst the DAX moved close to 16,000. Asian stock markets moved in the opposite direction as concerns about the pace of the delta variant in the region left many of the major indices lower again. There is not a whole lot going on today and risk remains fairly muted as US 10yr yields hover around 1.34% and FX markets look reasonably calm. Gold made further gains to $1,760 in the wake of yesterday’s strong producer price inflation print in the US.
StocksShareCast

London midday: Stocks continue to grind higher ahead of US data

Stocks were continuing to grind higher at the end of the week with investor sentiment buoyed by the record highs set overnight by the US Dow Jones Industrials and S&P 500. Offsetting those fresh milestones on Wall Street, albeit less than fully, was news of a partial shutdown of the world's third-largest container port in China.
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is now modestly higher in choppy trading on Friday, recouping the slight losses in the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 staying above the 28,000 mark, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, even as the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to stifle economic activity in most cities in the country.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

China shares fall as chipmakers retreat; tech stocks weigh on HK

Aug 13 (Reuters) - China shares declined on Friday as semiconductor stocks fell after sharp gains, while tech shares weighed on Hong Kong’s benchmark index. ** The CSI300 index fell 0.6% to 4,941.48 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,515.76. **...
StocksInternational Business Times

Stocks Make Modest Gains After Days Of Records

European and US stock markets made modest gains on Friday after days of records as investors weighed concerns about the pandemic and disappointing US consumer data. European equities edged higher to cap the week, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 momentarily breaching the 16,000-point mark for the first time and Paris briefly reaching a 21-year high.
StocksLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Investors shrug off Delta variant concerns

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London rounded off a strong week on Friday with further gains, with the midcaps getting a boost from Babcock International, while European benchmarks extended Thursday's gains. "Stock markets making modest gains once more on Friday, in what is likely to be rather uneventful trade as...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Poised To Extend Lackluster Performance

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Friday, with stocks poised to extend the lackluster performance seen throughout much of the week. U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Thursday after what turned out to be a somewhat lackluster session. Data showing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy