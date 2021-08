It’s a word the real estate industry has been using a great deal over the past year and a half. Lockdowns created a sense of uncertainty that had the markets wavering in the early months and made home showings and open houses impossible. But plummeting interest rates and buyers looking to escape packed cities for homes in suburban or semi-rural areas made already low inventory nearly disappear. Now—more than halfway through 2021—the market shows little sign of slowing down through most of the country.