Stretch of hot, humid conditions continues; Showers and storms possible today

TODAY: It will be a hot and humid afternoon, said Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini. We’ll see a high of 90 with the heat index of 95-100. A few storms could redevelop into the late afternoon, but a good chunk of the day will be dry. Overnight, more storms could develop and bring heavy rain and strong winds.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms will be possible early. It will be hot again with a high of 90 and a heat index of 95-100. A storm or two will be possible after we heat back up into the afternoon and evening.

THURSDAY: It’s the hottest day of the week with a high in the low 90s. A storm could develop, but this will be the best chance for some dry time.

FRIDAY: A cold front will swing through bringing some focus to the showers and storms. Strong winds and heavy rain possible. Highs around 90 again. Breezy day in general.

SATURDAY: A nice break from the high heat and humidity. Sun and a few clouds. Highs in the low 80s.

