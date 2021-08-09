Cancel
Introduction to Laboratory Informatics: Life of a Specimen – Data Relationship in the Laboratory

Kilgore News Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the life of a specimen, the amount of data associated with a. specimen increases creating various relationships made up of different types of data. This video will cover the different types of data captured in the LIMS, their relationship, and importance to each other. This video can also be...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Stamford Advocate

Taylor Reach to guide transformation for laboratory services organization

TORONTO (PRWEB) August 01, 2021. A national medical testing laboratory services organization has contracted The Taylor Reach Group, Inc. (TRG) to guide the transformation of its contact center operations. The comprehensive project will involve not only assessing and benchmarking the organization’s multiple contact centers, but will develop the transformation strategy...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Assurance Scientific Laboratories Receives Cola Laboratory Excellence Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assurance Scientific Labs has received a Laboratory Excellence Award from the Commission on Office Laboratory Accreditation, Inc. (COLA Inc.) for quality laboratory services. Assurance Scientific Labs has met all the criteria for Laboratory Accreditation by COLA Inc., a leading national laboratory accreditor whose...
Aerospace & DefenseSFGate

Nexteon Technologies Announces Technology Agreement With The Innovation Laboratory

AMBLER, Pa. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Nexteon Technologies, Inc., a leader in advanced aviation technologies, announced today that it has signed an exclusive technology agreement with Portland, Oregon-based The Innovation Laboratory, Inc. (TIL). Through this new partnership, the companies will collaborate to evaluate Nexteon’s SecureTrack™ technology. This includes collecting and sharing surveillance data from Nexteon’s prototype ADS-B receiver network and developing algorithms that extract turbulence impact information. TIL will also support Nexteon’s flight testing and verification of SecureTrack’s capabilities.
Irvine, CASFGate

LPA Bolsters Life Science Expertise with New Director of Laboratory Planning

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Integrated design firm LPA Design Studios today announced the hire of life sciences veteran Isabel Mandujano as director of laboratory planning. In her new role, Mandujano will support LPA’s growing work in life science facilities for corporate, pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients. Mandujano has a...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Welcomes New Senior Scientist

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the leading developer of spider silk-based fibers, announces today the expansion of its development team with the addition of a new senior scientist. Dr. Jimi Miller joined the Kraig Labs team in July and has hit the ground running, bringing new ideas and excitement to the research team.
Sciencepharmaceutical-technology.com

A Human-Machine Macromolecule Collaboration in Immunochemistry Laboratory, Contributing to Life-Saving Discoveries!

FARMOVS is a leading Clinical Research Organisation (CRO) with a unique advantage. With the only on-site ISO accredited and GLP certified Bioanalytical Laboratory on the African continent they offer the highest quality bioanalytical services for qualitative and quantitative drug, metabolite, and biomarker analysis in a variety of matrices. With advanced technology and backed by 30 years of bioanalytical experience, they have developed more than 550 validated analytical methods that adhere to ICH and FDA guidelines. Their analytical methods have been used in more than 3,000 pre-clinical and clinical trials, contributing to the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs that are now used by most households.
Businesspctonline.com

Bayer, Bell Laboratories Win IoT Evolution Business Impact Awards

SHELTON, Conn. — TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, in conjunction with its partner Crossfire Media, announced Bayer and Bell Laboratories as winners of the 2021 IoT Business Impact Award, presented by IoT Evolution World. The award honors the IoT...
Scienceaithority.com

NTT Research CIS Lab To Showcase Research Breakthroughs At Crypto 2021

CIS Lab Lab Cryptographers Involved in 18 Papers at Flagship Conference. NTT Research, Inc., a division of NTT, announced that members of its Cryptography & Information Security (CIS) Lab authored or co-authored 18 papers that are being delivered at Crypto 2021, one of the leading international conferences on cryptologic research. Organized by the International Association for Cryptologic Research (IACR), this year’s event will take place virtually August 16-20 and feature 2 invited talks, 26 sessions and more than 100 papers. The proceedings of Crypto 2021, the 41st Annual International Cryptology Conference, will be published by Springer in its Lecture Notes in Computer Science (LNCS) series. NTT Research is one of two gold-level sponsors of this year’s event.
SciencePhys.org

Scientists realize noiseless photon-echo protocol

Prof. LI Chuanfeng and Prof. Zhou Zongquan from University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) innovatively raised and realized noiseless photon echo (NLPE) protocol. The research of entire originality reduced the noise by 670 times compared with previous strategies and achieved solid quantum memory with high fidelity. The results were published in Nature Communications.
thedallasnews.net

Hospital Laboratory Information Management System Market Outlook: Big Expectations to Watch For

Looking for our most recent market research report on this topic? Click here. HTF MI started a new business research with title Global Hospital Laboratory Information Management System Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This Global Hospital Laboratory Information Management System market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Hospital Laboratory Information Management System market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Global Hospital Laboratory Information Management System market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, Illumina, LabWare, LabVantage Solutions, LabLynx LIMS, Autoscribe Informatics, Agilent Technologies, Computing Solutions, Labworks, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, ApolloLIMS & Novatek International etc.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

NTT DATA Wins $15.4M Contract with Argonne National Laboratory

Managed IT and security services provider NTT DATA Services has won a $15.4 million contract to deliver end-user support services for Argonne National Laboratory. Argonne is a multidisciplinary science and engineering research center and the largest Energy Department laboratory in the Midwest. It has approximately 3,500 employees and nearly 8,000 visiting scientists each year.
beckershospitalreview.com

Where Geisinger's data and informatics initiatives are headed

David Vawdrey, chief data and informatics officer at Danville, Pa.-based Geisigner, joined the podcast to talk about how data management and information sharing is changing the healthcare landscape. Below is an excerpt from the podcast. Listen to the full episode here. Question: How is data and informatics evolving at Geisinger?
Kilgore News Herald

Managing fatigue in safety critical workforces

Dr. Adam Fletcher is recognized internationally as a pioneer in management of workforce fatigue. In this presentation, Dr. Fletcher discusses the primary risk factors of fatigue and then describes the benefits of utilizing a fatigue risk management approach in industries that operate 24-hours per day. This video can also be...
Kilgore News Herald

Practical considerations for quantifying fatigue and identifying fatigue risk in workforce

Dr. Daniel Mollicone is a chief scientist and the CEO of Pulsar Informatics. He holds degrees in engineering physics and biomedical engineering and has played an active role in the development of the field of fatigue risk management. In this presentation, Dr. Mollicone discusses key operational fatigue stressors (e.g., sleep debt, time of day, long days), individual factors (e.g., sleep need, shift work and lark/owl tendencies, caffeine use), the effects of fatigue and the potential for safety critical events, and a quantitative framework to assess fatigue risk.
Collegeshottytoddy.com

National Science Foundation Funding Provides New Imaging Microscope for UM Research

A powerful new imaging instrument arriving soon on the University of Mississippi campus promises to open novel worlds of research exploration. Through a National Science Foundation grant, the university is acquiring an advanced Fourier transform infrared, or FTIR, imaging microscope, a device that can chemically analyze, identify and measure tiny samples, such as particles, fibers and forensic traces.
haverford.edu

Chemistry Laboratory Technician

Responsibilities include conducting scientific research on organohalide perovskite synthesis. This work includes: developing and performing bench-scale feasibility tests for organohalide perovskite syntheses suitable for automated reactions; performing automated experiments on a liquid handler, working with remote sites to implement these synthetic routes; planning experiments to be performed at remote sites; work closely with a cheminformatics and computer science postdoctoral fellows to test new types of machine learning tools for experiment-planning.
WildlifeThe Daily Collegian

Study of structural variants in cacao genomes yields clues about plant diversity

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — An exhaustive and painstaking comparison of the genomes of multiple strains of the cacao tree by a team of researchers has provided insights into the role genomic structural variants play in the regulation of gene expression and chromosome evolution, giving rise to the differences within populations of the plant.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.

