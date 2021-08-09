Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Introduction to Laboratory Informatics: Life of a Result – Where do Data and Results Live?

Kilgore News Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaboratory data and test results must be properly stored and managed. Proper data storage is a critical component of ensuring data integrity throughout the laboratory process. All data and results must be stored; however, they can live in many places within the laboratory. The main repository for all laboratory data and results is usually a LIMS. This video will discuss how laboratory data is stored and linked to other pertinent information.

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laboratory Informatics#Data Storage#The Laboratory#Data Integrity#Lims
Related
Posted by
HackerNoon

ModelOps Introduction Series: Data Preparation In AI

A software platform for organizations and developers to responsibly deploy, monitor, and get value from AI - at scale. Welcome to the first installment in our series on ModelOps. This blog focuses on the importance of Data Preparation in support of your AI projects and avoiding the common pitfalls. Data...
arxiv.org

Graph2MDA: a multi-modal variational graph embedding model for predicting microbe-drug associations

Accumulated clinical studies show that microbes living in humans interact closely with human hosts, and get involved in modulating drug efficacy and drug toxicity. Microbes have become novel targets for the development of antibacterial agents. Therefore, screening of microbe-drug associations can benefit greatly drug research and development. With the increase of microbial genomic and pharmacological datasets, we are greatly motivated to develop an effective computational method to identify new microbe-drug associations. In this paper, we proposed a novel method, Graph2MDA, to predict microbe-drug associations by using variational graph autoencoder (VGAE). We constructed multi-modal attributed graphs based on multiple features of microbes and drugs, such as molecular structures, microbe genetic sequences, and function annotations. Taking as input the multi-modal attribute graphs, VGAE was trained to learn the informative and interpretable latent representations of each node and the whole graph, and then a deep neural network classifier was used to predict microbe-drug associations. The hyperparameter analysis and model ablation studies showed the sensitivity and robustness of our model. We evaluated our method on three independent datasets and the experimental results showed that our proposed method outperformed six existing state-of-the-art methods. We also explored the meaningness of the learned latent representations of drugs and found that the drugs show obvious clustering patterns that are significantly consistent with drug ATC classification. Moreover, we conducted case studies on two microbes and two drugs and found 75\%-95\% predicted associations have been reported in PubMed literature. Our extensive performance evaluations validated the effectiveness of our proposed method.\
U.S. Politicsmarijuanamoment.net

Federal Science Agency Issues First Report On THC And CBD Variability In Cannabis Laboratory Testing Results

A federal science agency has released a new report as part of its effort to ensure that cannabis products are accurately tested and labeled for THC, CBD and more than a dozen other cannabinoids. It’s part of an ongoing effort by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to encourage standardized analysis of a wide range of cannabis compounds and contaminants across an ever-expanding class of legal products.
Kilgore News Herald

Managing fatigue in safety critical workforces

Dr. Adam Fletcher is recognized internationally as a pioneer in management of workforce fatigue. In this presentation, Dr. Fletcher discusses the primary risk factors of fatigue and then describes the benefits of utilizing a fatigue risk management approach in industries that operate 24-hours per day. This video can also be...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

3D Magnetic Nanonetwork Breakthrough Could Enable New Generation of 3D Storage Technologies

Emergent Magnetic Monopoles Controlled at Room Temperature. Three dimensional (3D) nano-network promise a new era in modern solid state physics with numerous applications in photonics, bio-medicine, and spintronics. The realization of 3D magnetic nano-architectures could enable ultra-fast and low-energy data storage devices. Due to competing magnetic interactions in these systems magnetic charges or magnetic monopoles can emerge, which can be utilized as mobile, binary information carriers. Researchers at University of Vienna have now designed the first 3D artificial spin ice lattice hosting unbound magnetic charges. The results published in the journal npj Computational Materials present a first theoretical demonstration that, in the new lattice, the magnetic monopoles are stable at room temperature and can be steered on-demand by external magnetic fields.
Computersgitconnected.com

An Example of a Data Science Pipeline in Python on Bike Sharing Dataset

We will provide a walk-through tutorial of the “Data Science Pipeline” that can be used as a guide for Data Science Projects. We will consider the following phases:. For this project, we will consider a supervised machine learning problem, and more particularly a regression model. The Regression models involve the...
Healthtowardsdatascience.com

The Daily Life of a Health Data Scientist

There are several articles on medium explaining the kinds of things Data Scientists do on a day-to-day basis. This article focuses specifically on the life of a Health Data Scientist in a company, i.e., those working in disease prediction, diagnostics, drug discovery, biotech and other areas of medicine. Examples projects...
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Innovative New Material Inspired by Chain Mail Transforms from Flexible to Rigid on Command

Engineers at Caltech and JPL have developed a material inspired by chain mail that can transform from a foldable, fluid-like state into specific solid shapes under pressure. The material has potential applications as a smart fabric for exoskeletons, or as an adaptive cast that adjusts its stiffness as an injury heals, or even as a deployable bridge that could be unrolled and stiffened, according to Chiara Daraio, Caltech’s G. Bradford Jones Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Applied Physics and corresponding author of a study describing the material that was published in Nature on August 11.
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Created an Artificial Neuron That Actually Retains Electronic Memories

The human brain is incredible. Despite consuming the equivalent of just two bananas per day, this doesn't stop it from executing unconscionably complex tasks with impressive efficiency. But a team of researchers has designed a way to build a prototype of an artificial neuron made of unbelievably thin graphene slits housing a single layer of water molecules, according to a new study published in the journal Science.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
HealthPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant?

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant? How protective are the vaccines at this point?. Both of those questions have been on a lot of people’s minds since the Delta variant took hold and more breakthrough cases began to appear. Almost all COVID cases in Maryland are now caused by Delta. This variant multiplies much more quickly and at higher concentrations in the respiratory tract than previous COVID strains. Previous strains usually took 5-6 days from the time of exposure until people began to feel sick. It’s more common for symptoms from Delta to begin 3-4 days after exposure to an infected person. Studies have detected 1,000 times more viruses in the nose and upper respiratory tract in early Delta infections than with previous strains of COVID.
pharmatimes.com

Interim trial data for UCB’s bimekizumab shows positive results

Interim data from a trial for UCB’s investigational IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor bimekizumab in adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis have been presented during a presentation at the 2021 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) summer meeting in the US. According to UCB, this data presented showed that the majority...
Kilgore News Herald

Practical considerations for quantifying fatigue and identifying fatigue risk in workforce

Dr. Daniel Mollicone is a chief scientist and the CEO of Pulsar Informatics. He holds degrees in engineering physics and biomedical engineering and has played an active role in the development of the field of fatigue risk management. In this presentation, Dr. Mollicone discusses key operational fatigue stressors (e.g., sleep debt, time of day, long days), individual factors (e.g., sleep need, shift work and lark/owl tendencies, caffeine use), the effects of fatigue and the potential for safety critical events, and a quantitative framework to assess fatigue risk.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Teaching AI to Classify Time-series Patterns with Synthetic Data

Little more specifically, we want to train an AI agent (or model) to identify/classify time-series data for,. a positive or negative shift in the time-series data (in the presence of some anomalies) However, we don’t want to do a ton of feature engineering or learn complicated time-series algorithms (e.g. ARIMA)...
towardsdatascience.com

Why Data Science Is Important for All Developers

In my pastime, I like to watch videos, read articles, or even just check the news about all things new in the tech world. Whether it’s innovations or every just privacy update like what’s been going in with iPhone, it’s always interesting to stay on top of what’s going on. When I think about keeping up with data science it’s interesting to stay up to date on improvements no matter what field of study that it comes from. Sometimes it may be Machine Learning, other times it may be AI (artificial intelligence), or my personal favorite, AR (augmented reality). I’m especially interested in data visualization, especially through AR.
towardsdatascience.com

How Data Helped Me Pick a Data Career

My data career is something that I build up from scratch, and I never knew that I would end up in this field. It is the pinnacle of my work and something that I feel truly fulfills me intellectually, spiritually, and financially. This career surprised me — because I never thought that this career is my dream job.

Comments / 0

Community Policy