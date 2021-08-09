Cancel
Introduction to Laboratory Informatics: Life of a Result – Life of a Specimen Flow Overview

Kilgore News Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo understand how test results are obtained, you need to start from the beginning where specimens are collected. This video will give an overview of specimen collection, testing, and test results. This video can also be viewed at.

