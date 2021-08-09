Introduction to Laboratory Informatics: Life of a Result – Life of a Specimen Flow Overview

We present a novel laboratory setup for studying the fluid dynamics in liquid metal batteries (LMBs). LMBs are a promising technology suited for grid-scale energy storage, but flows remain a confounding factor in determining their viability. Two important drivers of flow are thermal gradients, caused by internal heating during operation, and electrovortex flow (EVF), induced by diverging current densities. Our setup explores thermal gradients and electrovortex flow separately and in combination in a cylindrical layer of liquid gallium, simulating the behavior in a single layer of an LMB. In this work, we discuss the design principles underlying our choices of materials, thermal control, and current control. We also detail our diagnostic tools - thermocouple measurements for temperature and Ultrasonic Doppler Velocimetry (UDV) probes for velocities - and the design principles which go into choosing their placement on the setup. We also include a discussion of our post-processing tools for quantifying and visualizing the flow. Finally, we validate convection and EVF in our setup: we show that scaling relationships between the nondimensional parameters produced by our data agree well with theory and previous studies.