Lame Deer under mandatory evacuation

BROWNSVILLE (CBS13) — The latest on the Glen Fire burning in Yuba County: Although emergency personnel remain in the area, all evacuations have been lifted as of Sunday morning, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services. As of Saturday evening, the fire remains at 184 acres and is 60 percent contained. Previous day’s updates: 7:02 p.m. More evacuations were lifted in the Glen Fire. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said the following zones were no longer under evacuation orders and residents can return home: YUB-081-B: Willow Glen south of Frenchtown to Timothy Lane (Greenwell, Acorn, Red Rock OK to return) YUB-089-A: Frenchtown Rd Corridor/Lake of...