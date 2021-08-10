Cancel
Football

Notre Dame Football: There Are Actually Positives to Playing Neutral Site Shamrock Series Games

By Matt Greene
onefootdown.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Shamrock Series uniforms were revealed to the public. This is even though we kinda got a glimpse of them on store racks in the bookstore while also seeing a leak on clothing websites. However, they were met with an overall liking after the leaked version seemed very suspect. That got me thinking about the Shamrock Series in general. This is not necessarily the game this year against Wisconsin - I mean the actual event itself.

