Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Condition

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JqMjB_0bN0Z5RP00

Primetime Emmy winning actor Christina Applegate has revealed a multiple sclerosis condition via a Twitter post late on Monday evening.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it,” the “ Dead to Me ” actor posted.

“As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo,” Applegate added.

More to follow.

