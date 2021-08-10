10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mercedes Kilmer

In the early days of their careers, Rob Lowe and Tom Cruise starred alongside each other in the 1983 coming of age film, "The Outsiders." In preparation for their roles, director Francis Coppola made the young actors spend the night with real-life Greasers. "In his effort to make us more authentic as greasers, as sort of tough, Tulsa, sort of wrong side of the tracks guys, [he] found a bunch of different actual greasers who were now grown-up adults and made us go spend the night and live with them," Lowe said in an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." "And we just went to their little house and had dinner," noting that they ended up in the basement with two cots looking at each other like, "we don't know these people."