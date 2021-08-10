Cancel
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mercedes Kilmer

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
Cover picture for the articleWith Val Kilmer and Joanne Whaley as parents, the acting bug was never too far from Mercedes Kilmer. Needless to say, no one was surprised when she decided to start an acting career of her own. She has been in the industry for about a decade, but she recently got her first major opportunity with the 2020 movie Paydirt where she got the chance to work alongside her father. Even though Mercedes has famous parents, she has worked hard to carve out her own path. She may not be as well known as her parents just yet, but Mercedes doesn’t plan on giving up. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Mercedes Kilmer.

