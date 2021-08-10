Cancel
Where to watch the Xbox Gamescom 2021 conference in Australian times

By David Smith
Cover picture for the articleLooking for where you can see the Xbox conference at Gamescom 2021 in Australian times? Look no further. Despite feeling like E3 only just ended a few minutes ago, Gamescom is upon us. The biggest video game trade show in the world, Gamescom is usually held in Cologne, Germany in the last week of August. In 2020, the show went entirely digital due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It remains an online show in 2021, running from August 25-27. It will be free and open to all.

