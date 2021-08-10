Cancel
Computers

Intel Arrow Lake-P CPUs To Compete With AMD Zen 5 & Next-Gen Apple SOC, Rumored To Feature Hybrid Chiplet Design With 14 CPU Cores & 2560 Xe GPU Cores

By Hassan Mujtaba
wccftech.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetails regarding Intel's next-generation Arrow Lake-P Mobility CPUs have been obtained by Jim over at AdoredTV. According to the information presented, it looks like Intel's next-gen mobility solutions will be featuring a hybrid chiplet architecture which will compete directly against AMD's Zen 5 and the latest SOC's from Apple. Intel...

