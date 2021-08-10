Intel Arrow Lake-P CPUs To Compete With AMD Zen 5 & Next-Gen Apple SOC, Rumored To Feature Hybrid Chiplet Design With 14 CPU Cores & 2560 Xe GPU Cores

Back in June, Moore’s Law is Dead was leaking some interesting info regarding some of the processor families that would be launched by Intel after Alder Lake. We already knew that Raptor Lake would follow Alder Lake as a refresh some time in the second half of 2022. MLID then briefly mentioned Meteor Lake following Raptor Lake and Lunar Lake following Meteor Lake with exponentially increased IPCs and core counts. Just recently, a Redditor with the “mooreslawisdead” handle leaked an updated CPU roadmap all the way through 2025 with a couple of new families, yet Tom from MLID claims that this was not him, so we are not too sure about the authenticity of this latest leak. Meanwhile, the reddit post disappeared and the username got deleted, but Curmudgeon666 on the Anandtech forums saved the info and shared it.