Born in Gasoline, Texas, Duane Morrison graduated from Casa Grande High School before getting his degree from what was then Arizona State College in Tempe. He played basketball, baseball and football at ASU (helped lead the Devils to their first Border Conference title in 20 years as a halfback) before he began his coaching and teaching stint with Bagdad High. He was at Bagdad for five years before he took over the head coaching position at Marana in 1958. The Tigers went 1-9 the year before he arrived on campus but by 1962 the team recorded eight wins for the first time in school history.