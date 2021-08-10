1204 Patterson St

RANCH luxury paired villas in the Gates of St. John! This ALL BRICK villa comes with all the best finishes & high quality features included. 1838 sq.ft. w/a FULL BASEMENT has roughed in plumbing for future finishing. Open concept floor plan includes cathedral ceilings, fireplace, granite counters, stainless appliances & beautiful but durable luxury vinyl plank flooring. Enjoy your morning beverage in the place that sure to become the favored, the fabulous SUNROOM - also standard! Rest well knowing that from the ground up attention to detail has been incorporated into the construction, like the concrete block party wall that separates the units providing superior fireproofing & soundproofing. Energy efficient Pella windows, electric in conduit, high efficiency furnace w/humidifier & lifetime architecture shingles are just some of the standard features you'll pay extra for elsewhere. Age restricted community. Photos are of builders model with similar finishes.