1020 Railroad Ave
2 bedroom 2 bath bungalow home on approximately .249 acre lot in City of Shelby. Home is built with an open floor plan & has neutral colors throughout. The floors are wood laminate except baths which are tile. The living room has a fireplace with gas logs. The kitchen has a center island with breakfast bar & butcher block top. The refrigerator remains. The master bedroom has two closets & a fireplace which is plumbed for gas logs (but has no logs). The master bath is spacious & has dual vanities & a large tile walk-in shower. The laundry area is in Bath 2. The washer & dryer remain. The home has a covered rocking chair front porch which a great place for relaxing. There is a 2-tiered rear deck which is a great place for entertaining or just relaxing. The back yard has a privacy fence.www.jollyrealtygroup.com
Comments / 0