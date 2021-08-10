1020 Railroad Ave

Time to stop looking because this is the home for you! Wonderful updates throughout the home. Featuring three bedrooms with all having walk-in closets and two full bathrooms. All new flooring in the living room and bedrooms. Updated kitchen with dining bar. Formal dining area for family dinner gatherings. Laundry room is its own separate room. The expansive list of updates leaves nothing original of this home. New flooring through out, new interior paint, new HVAC System, New cabinets, new fixtures, newer windows, eight year old roof. Some of the crawlspace has R-13 insulation installed for better energy efficiency! The purchase of this home includes two additional lots making the grand total 0.63 acre making this one massive backyard. Plenty of space to build a detached garage or if you are an entrepreneur, setup your shop in the back. Home is in walking distance to the school and close to the park. Enjoy the fall festival parade on your front deck! Call today for your private viewing!