Environment

Scattered showers and storms lingering into the afternoon hours

By Zach Petey
WTRF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY: It will not be an all rain day event, but you may want to keep an umbrella with you if you plan to venture out at all today. Patchy rain showers are possible late this morning with some storms returning into the afternoon/evening. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds within any storm development and the possibility for downpours. Temperatures will be back in the upper 80s for our afternoon high with dew point temps in the oppressively muggy category. There will be some time around lunch if you want to be outdoors. Just stay hydrated and take it easy if you do so. Tonight, some scattered showers are possible with a leftover storm not out of the question. Low temps will remain in the lower 70s with a soupy, muggy air mass still in place.

