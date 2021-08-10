“Black John Cena” Trends On Twitter, John Cena And R-Truth React
“Black John Cena” has been trending across social media thanks to the picture below, tweeted by a fan named Brendan Cobbina, who incidentally looks a lot like John Cena. Cobbina’s picture has given birth to thousands of memes and jokes over the past few days. WWE RAW Superstar R-Truth noticed the trend and decided to chime in, posting a video clip of him coming out to Cena’s theme music inside the ThunderDome. It’s no secret that Cena was Truth’s childhood hero.www.wrestlinginc.com
