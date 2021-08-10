Excessive Heat Watch issued for Bristol, Eastern Kent, Northwest Providence by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Bristol; Eastern Kent; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Western Kent HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 100 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 105 and 109 possible. * WHERE...Much of Southern New England. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Thursday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.