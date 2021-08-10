Cancel
Hartford County, CT

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 100 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 105 and 109 possible. * WHERE...Much of Southern New England. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

