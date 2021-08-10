Cancel
The New Pivot Firebird Range Tops out at Over £15k

By Lauren Jenkins
singletrackworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePivot have released information about their all-new Pivot Firebird, completely redesigned for 2021. This 165mm rear and 170mm front suspension bike is Pivot’s longest travel 29r. It comes with size-specific geometry and dw-link suspension. Pivot have worked closely with their EWS riders to develop the new bike. With increased reach, more travel, a slacker head angle, size-specific chainstays and a number of other tweaks, Pivot say the bike is designed for speed.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firebird#Daytona#High And Low#Dw#Glacial Green Metallic#Live Valve Option#Pro And Team#Pivot Cycles#Lost Lanes#A170
