The New Pivot Firebird Range Tops out at Over £15k

It’s been a crazy year for reviews, just because products have been out of stock, or not even ready when they get launched. So despite talking about this groupset back in March, it took until late July for a rideable bike to appear for this SRAM XPLR review. We didn’t waste any time, though, putting in a half dozen hilly rides in the two weeks since we got the bike, mostly chasing down Great British Divide riders in the rain. It’s been a pretty full-on test period that we reckon has given this brand new gravel groupset a thorough workout. Read on for Chipps’ First Ride XPLR Review.