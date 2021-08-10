Cancel
Arizona State

Delivering For Arizonans – a 2021 Legislative Recap

By Office of Governor Doug Ducey
prescottenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Legislature worked together this year to enact legislation and secure a budget built for all Arizonans. As a result of the most successful legislative session in recent memory, every Arizona taxpayer will experience a tax cut, businesses will have more opportunities to expand, the Arizona National Guard is providing support at the border, community colleges can offer four-year degrees, and more.

prescottenews.com

