Delivering For Arizonans – a 2021 Legislative Recap
Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Legislature worked together this year to enact legislation and secure a budget built for all Arizonans. As a result of the most successful legislative session in recent memory, every Arizona taxpayer will experience a tax cut, businesses will have more opportunities to expand, the Arizona National Guard is providing support at the border, community colleges can offer four-year degrees, and more.prescottenews.com
