DEAR SUN SPOTS: I was traveling Route 4 in North Auburn on July 23 when, unbeknownst to me, I hit a sharp object and had a tire that was slowly losing air. Luckily, Sgt. Chris Hatfield from the Auburn Police Department signaled to me to let me know. He graciously waited with me on the busy road so I wouldn’t have to be alone, and when he had to leave, he called in Officer Shawn Dyer who began to change my tire for me. After my car was jacked up, another officer, Travis Barnes assisted.