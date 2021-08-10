Cancel
Labor Issues

Opinion: Richard Trumka and the Labor Movement’s Nostalgia Trap

By Sean Higgins
prescottenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. labor movement is in the midst of an existential crisis. Its leaders know times are changing and they must do something if organized labor is to survive. But the last thing union bosses want to do is to change. And that is a problem. Richard Trumka took over...

POTUSWashington Times

AFL-CIO's Richard Trumka dies at 72, was key ally of Biden White House

Richard Trumka, president of the powerful AFL-CIO labor federation and a close ally of President Biden, died Thursday at age 72. Mr. Trumka rose from the coal mines of Pennsylvania to lead the labor organization’s 12.5 million members for more than a decade. Those close to him said he was with family members when he suffered a heart attack while celebrating his grandson’s birthday.
Madison, WIUrban Milwaukee

Statement on Passing of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka

MADISON Wis. — Democratic Party of Wisconsin Executive Director Nellie Sires released the following statement on the passing of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka:. “Today Wisconsin Democrats mourn the loss of a giant. Richard Trumka was a champion for working families here in Wisconsin and across the nation. A third-generation coal miner, Trumka understood that good union jobs are the backbone that built America’s middle class. A born fighter, he went to bat for workers every day of his career, and he stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Wisconsin families in the fight against Scott Walker’s disgraceful anti-worker policies. We have all been bettered by his work, and his memory will live on in our own work to advance the dignity of working people.”
Labor IssuesPosted by
TheStreet

Global Labor Leader From Pennsylvania, Richard L. Trumka Dies

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we announce the passing of Richard L. Trumka, beloved President of the National AFL-CIO, proud Pennsylvania native, and extraordinary champion of labor and worker rights. Richard L. Trumka was the president of the 12.5-million-member AFL-CIO....
New York City, NYNew York Sun

Richard Trumka

The New York Sun joins Big Labor in mourning the death of Richard Trumka. He’d arisen from the mines through the United Mine Workers to become, in 2009, president of the AFL-CIO. We didn’t know him personally, but we admire enormously the role that the union played during the Cold War in — as we like to put it — driving through the beating heart of Soviet communism the stake of Free Labor.
Labor Issuescitywatchla.com

Richard Trumka, The Untimely Tragic Death of Labor's Best Friend

I had only been president of the Writers Guild of America, East, an AFL-CIO union, for a short time, and he was then the labor federation’s secretary-treasurer. We and the Writers Guild West were still in the throes of an historic, nerve-wracking but ultimately successful 100-day strike against the Hollywood film and TV conglomerates and I had traveled to Washington, D.C. with our executive director to see Trumka about an issue involving a conflict with another union. He had arranged for a mediation and the problem quickly was handled in a spirit of conciliation and with efficiency and tact. It was impressive.
Politicspa.gov

Gov. Wolf Shares Condolences on the Passing of Richard Trumka

Today, Governor Tom Wolf released the following statement on the death of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka:. “I extend my deepest condolences to the Trumka family. Our commonwealth and our nation have lost a good man and a great leader, and we grieve his loss with you. “Rich came from a...
Labor IssuesPosted by
Axios

Top labor leader Richard Trumka dies unexpectedly at 72

AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka, who led the largest federation of unions in the country for over a decade, has died at 72. The big picture: Trumka began working as a coal miner in 1968 and would go on to dedicate his life to the labor movement, including as president of the 12.5 million-member AFL-CIO beginning in 2009.
Labor Issuesbloomberglaw.com

AFL-CIO Head Trumka’s Death Leaves Void Atop U.S. Labor Movement

The sudden death of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka —the fiery former Pennsylvania coal miner who shepherded 12 million union workers through two recessions and a deadly pandemic—leaves a gaping hole atop the American labor movement at an uncertain moment. Trumka, 72, died unexpectedly Thursday at a family event. His death...
Greene County, PAheraldstandard.com

Trumka, labor leader and Greene native, dies

Richard L. Trumka, an attorney and organized labor leader for four decades, died unexpectedly Thursday morning. He had just turned 72. A first cousin – state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson – said he died of a suspected massive heart attack. A Greene County native, Trumka was president of AFL-CIO for...
Michigan Statedclabor.org

​Labor Legend Trumka Passes Away

The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today when AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka unexpectedly passed away. “Rich Trumka devoted his life to working people, from his early days as president of the United Mine Workers of America to his unparalleled leadership as the voice of America’s labor movement,” said AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner. “He was a relentless champion of workers’ rights, workplace safety, worker-centered trade, democracy and so much more. He was also a devoted father, grandfather, husband, brother, coach, colleague and friend. Rich was loved and beloved. Today, the 56 unions and 12.5 million members of the AFL-CIO mourn the passing of our fearless leader and commit to honoring his legacy with action. Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an economy, society and democracy that lifts up every working family and community.”
New York City, NYlaborpress.org

Trumka Dies Leaving the American Labor Movement at a Crossroads

WASHINGTON—AFL-CIO President Richard L. Trumka died suddenly on August 5, apparently of a heart attack. A former coal miner from western Pennsylvania who became head of the United Mine Workers of America at age 33, he was 72. Tributes poured in. “Rich was a lion of the labor movement,” said...
Brookwood, ALalreporter.com

Opinion | Richard Trumka’s last speech

On the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 4, thousands of mine workers, union and allies alike, came from as far as Pennsylvania to Brookwood, Alabama in support of the ongoing coal miner strike against Warrior Met Coal, Inc. It was one of the largest rallies in Alabama labor history and one of my proudest days as president of the Alabama AFL-CIO, the state’s largest labor union federation.
SocietyAspen Daily News

Celebrate American labor movement

Labor Day is almost upon us, with parties and parades. This year, we celebrate the proud history of our American labor movement. Mother Jones advised, “Mourn the dead — and fight like hell for the living!”. We at the Western Colorado Trades and Labor Assembly intend to do both. We...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

