Transformer Oil Market worth $3.3 Billion by 2030

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

According to the new market research report "Transformer Oil Market by Oil Type (Mineral (Naphthenic, Paraffinic), Silicone, Bio-based), Application (Transformer, Switchgear, Reactor), End User (Transmission & Distribution, Power Generation, Railways & Metros), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030 ", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Transformer Oil Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2021 to USD 3.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5%. The expansion of electric grids in developing countries and the modernization of the electric grids in the developed economies are driving the Transformer Oil Market.

www.atlantanews.net

#Transformer Oil#Market Research#Emerging Market#Market Intelligence#Silicone#Marketsandmarkets#Cagr#Naphthenic#Toc#Apac#Nynas Ab#Ergon#Apar Industries#Sinopec Lubricant Company
