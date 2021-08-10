Special Weather Statement issued for Lake Of The Woods by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 02:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lake Of The Woods A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lake of the Woods County through 245 AM CDT At 220 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Carp, or 48 miles east of Roseau, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Baudette and Clementson around 230 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH