Google is still pushing Google Meet as the ultimate video conferencing tool for work, school, and even for personal use. For desktop users, you can run Meet on your browser but now Google has released an app version for your computers and laptops. Well, it’s not an app per se but rather a Progressive Web App (PWA) so you don’t need to install a separate app but just add it to your Chrome browser. Google has actually been pushing for PWAs in the computing industry so this is just the latest in their first-party services being converted into one.