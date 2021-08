The U.S. Army is now allowing a soldier to grow out his hair and beard while in uniform after his request for a religious accommodation based on his Christian beliefs. Sgt. Jacob DiPietro, a cargo specialist with the Florida Army Reserve’s 489th Transportation Company, won approval for a religious accommodation to grow out his hair after a two-year process, Task & Purpose reported Friday. DiPietro requested the accommodation in order to observe the Nazarite vow, a ritual originating in the Old Testament of the Bible, which states that for those observing the vow “no razor may be used on their head.”