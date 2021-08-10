Cancel
Monterey, VA

Monterey Town Council’s August Meeting

By Bonnie Ralston
alleghenymountainradio.org
 6 days ago

The Monterey Town Council held it’s monthly meeting on Thursday August 5. County Attorney Melissa Dowd gave a report on the recent Planning Commission meeting. She said the Transportation Section of the Comprehensive Plan is being revised and the Planning Commission wants to include specific road improvement projects. She explained that if specific improvements are included, there is a higher chance of receiving grant funding. Dowd encouraged Town Council members to pass along to Zoning Administrator Josh Simmons any road improvement projects to be considered for the Comprehensive Plan.

