Oakland, CA

Good Samaritan Shot Trying To Stop Robbery In Oakland's Chinatown

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA good Samaritan is speaking out after he was shot trying to stop a robbery in Oakland's Chinatown. He talked to Betty Yu about why he felt he had to get involved.

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
#Chinatown#Good Samaritan
