Good Samaritan Shot Trying To Stop Robbery In Oakland's Chinatown

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 14-year-old boy was wounded during an attempted armed robbery by two other teens in downtown San Francisco Tuesday. San Francisco police said the shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the first block of Stockton Street just north of Market Street. The teen was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, according to police. Investigators have not announced any arrests in the case or released any detailed descriptions of the suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.