Osborne County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osborne, Smith by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 02:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Hastings. Target Area: Osborne; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SMITH AND NORTH CENTRAL OSBORNE COUNTIES At 220 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cedar to near Osborne, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Gaylord. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

