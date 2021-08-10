Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lagrange County, IN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lagrange, Noble by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 02:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lagrange; Noble THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN NOBLE AND LAGRANGE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. Wind gusts to 40 mph and brief heavy rainfall are still possible through 400 AM EDT.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lagrange, IN
County
Lagrange County, IN
County
Noble County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell slams Biden's 'botched exit' from Afghanistan

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden ’s “botched exit” from Afghanistan on Sunday after the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul, having already taken control of the rest of the country. “The Biden Administration’s botched exit from Afghanistan including the frantic evacuation of Americans and vulnerable...

Comments / 0

Community Policy