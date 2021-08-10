Severe Weather Statement issued for Lagrange, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 02:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lagrange; Noble THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN NOBLE AND LAGRANGE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. Wind gusts to 40 mph and brief heavy rainfall are still possible through 400 AM EDT.