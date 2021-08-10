Thousands of Californians under evacuation orders as Dixie Fire nears 500,000 acres

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13/AP) — The latest on the Dixie Fire impacting Butte, Plumas and Lassen counties: 7:19 p.m. That fast-growing Dixie Fire continued to spread Friday, now burning 434,813 acres. Containment has been sitting at 35% for a while, but Friday evening, that number dropped down to 21%, according to Cal Fire. There are still nearly 14,000 structures threatened by the fire, while 184 have been completely destroyed—including homes. 10:34 a.m. A host of new mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in Lassen County. Residents in the following areas are now being told to leave: • Lassen National Forest south of Hwy 36 to the Lassen County...