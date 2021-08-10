Thousands of Californians under evacuation orders as Dixie Fire nears 500,000 acres
Over 12,000 people in eight California counties are under wildfire evacuation evacuation orders — most impacted by America’s biggest blaze, the Dixie Fire. Threat level: The Dixie Fire, the second-largest in Californian history, has razed more than 482,000 acres and was 22% contained, as it flared up in Lassen County late Monday. Smoke from 108 large fires in the West has reduced air quality in the eastern U.S. this week, with places including New York City, Iowa and Minnesota experiencing hazy skies.newsbrig.com
