Golf

Callaway JAWS Full Toe wedges

By David Dusek
 5 days ago
Gear:

Callaway JAWS Full Toe wedges

Price:

$169.99 each with True Temper Dynamic Gold Spinner steel shaft or Project X Catalyst Wedge graphite shaft and Lamkin UTX grip.

Specs:

Cast stainless steel. Available in 54-, 56-, 58-, 60- and 64-degree options. Chrome and raw black finishes.

Available: Sept. 9, 2021

In 2014, Phil Mickelson and Callaway’s resident wedge guru, Roger Cleveland, worked together to create the first Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind wedge, a club with an especially high toe and grooves covering the entire hitting area. Mickelson nearly won the 2014 PGA Championship with that club in his bag and has used PM Grind wedges ever since, including in May when he won his sixth major, the 2021 PGA Championship on Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course.

Now Callaway is releasing a new wedge, the JAWS Full Toe, that blends the aspects of the PM Grind with elements of the company’s JAWS wedge line.

Spin-generating face

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLKt5_0bN0MTyT00

After the USGA and R&A changed the rules governing the size and sharpness of grooves, Callaway went to work creating the best groove the rules allowed and worked on its manufacturing techniques to ensure it could produce the best grooves in each club without exceeding the legal limits. The result is the JAWS groove, which debuted in the Mack Daddy 5 (MD5), the most aggressive groove design in Callaway’s arsenal.

To help provide more surface roughness and spin on short pitch shots and chips around the green, Callaway added offset micro-grooves to the face. They run diagonally over the hitting area, and when a player rotates the head and opens the face, they point perpendicular to the target line to boost spin.

Raw face

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K2JbY_0bN0MTyT00
The raw steel face is covered by a sticker that golfers remove before using the club. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Every JAWS Full Toe wedge comes with a sticker over the hitting area because while the back, neck and sole of the club are chromed, the faces are raw steel. After the sticker is removed and the face is exposed to air and water, it will rust over time. Callaway said the rust will boost surface roughness and spin production.

Higher toe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25QIxG_0bN0MTyT00
The higher toe area creates more hitting surface on open-face shots. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

When golfers set the JAWS Full Toe wedge on the ground and look at it in the address position, they will see the toe is elevated more than most wedges. However, it is not as high as the PM Grind.

By raising the height of the toe and extending the groove pattern all the way up the face, players can open the face on bunker shots and pitch shots and have a larger grooved area to hit the ball. At the same time, compared to the PM Grind, the JAWS Full Toe wedge does not pull the center of gravity as high because it has less mass at the top of the head. Therefore, when players keep the face square, it should produce a more traditional wedge flight.

Variable weight port system

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IIOJV_0bN0MTyT00
Extra weight in the toe and variable-depth holes in the back let Callaway control the ideal hitting location. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

As golfers open the face, they tend to hit the ball more toward the toe, so to move the ideal hitting location in that direction, Callaway added a weight pad behind the top of the toe section. Callaway also varies the depth of the four holes in the back of the head, making the port closest to the heel deeper. Those features offset more of the hosel’s weight and shift the center gravity outward.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
