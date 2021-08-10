Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Air France KLM and Accor shares fall after U.S. travel warning on France's COVID rates

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* here

* here

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Air France KLM and French hotels company Accor fell on Tuesday after the United States issued a travel warning on France, due to high levels of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

Air France KLM shares were down 0.7% in early session trading, while Accor declined by 0.8%.

On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned against travel to Israel, France, Thailand, Iceland and several other countries because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those nations.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air France Klm#France#Travel Warning#Accor#U S#Air France Klm#Covid#French#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
TravelSKIFT

U.S. Adds Aruba, France, Israel and Other Destinations to Do Not Travel List

A handful of the earliest rebounding tourism economies are increasingly landing on the Centers for Disease Control’s do not travel list, pointing to the impact of the Delta variant. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Israel, France, Thailand, Iceland and several...
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
Seattle, WAPosted by
BoardingArea

Air France to return to Seattle

Air France is plotting another North American return – with the airline planning to return to Seattle. Air France Airbus A350-900 – Image, Air France. The Paris-Charles De Gaulle to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport route will restart from the 8th November 2021. Flights between Paris and Seattle are scheduled to operate...
Lifestyleworldairlinenews.com

Air France strengthens its services in Europe and the Caribbean

6 new routes on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe) 7 summer routes will continue for the 2021 winter season. Air France is continuing to adapt its network and strengthen services to “leisure” destinations. After announcing the launch of flights to Zanzibar (Tanzania), Colombo (Sri Lanka) and Muscat (Oman), the airline will be operating 6 new routes for the 2021 winter season (October 2021 – March 2022), on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe).
WorldAviation Week

Air France Adds More Leisure Destinations For Winter

PARIS—Air France, like many other carriers, is boosting its services to leisure destinations as it seeks to adapt to shifts in returning demand caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Air France said it plans to operate six new routes for the winter season from October 2021 to March 2022 from Paris Charles...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Air France’s Intriguing New Guadeloupe Routes

Air France is adding a couple of cool new routes this winter, which I’d sure love to fly as an avgeek. Air France adds Pointe-à-Pitre to New York & Montreal flights. This winter, Air France will be adding two new North America routes out of the Caribbean. Specifically:. As of...
Industrysimpleflying.com

The Merger Of Air France And KLM – Everything You Need To Know

KLM – the world’s oldest airline. The story of the merger starts, of course, with the formation of the two separate airlines. KLM was the first to be established, and it claims to be the oldest airline in the world. This is true to a certain extent. It is the oldest still operating under the same name as when It was founded in 1919.
TravelBBC

Covid travel: France moves to amber list and green list expands

Fully vaccinated passengers returning to England, Scotland and Northern Ireland from France will no longer need to quarantine after Sunday. Under widespread changes to the traffic light system for travel, France is being moved from amber-plus to amber. It was added to the list last month amid concerns about the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

England scraps France quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will scrap quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers returning to England and Scotland from France, rowing back on a rule that had infuriated French politicians and thrown millions of holidays into confusion. Britain has double vaccinated a higher proportion of its population against COVID-19 than most other countries, but...
Worldsimpleflying.com

Air France Bets Big On Leisure Travelers

French national flag carrier Air France has decided to adapt its global network by focusing on leisure travel. Following a steep decline in business travel brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Air France is betting on vacation destinations, believing that they will recover sooner than city-to-city routes. In light of...
Worldatlantanews.net

US advises its citizens to avoid traveling to France

Washington [US] August 10 (ANI/FENA): The State Department has advised Americans to avoid all travel to France because of the growing number of coronavirus infections in that country. France is battling a fourth wave of the virus even though hospitalizations due to Covid-19 are still far below earlier peaks. The...
Travelkfgo.com

U.S. CDC urges avoiding travel to Israel, France, Thailand over COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Israel, France, Thailand, Iceland and several other countries because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those nations. The CDC has been adding to its highest “Level 4: Very High” COVID-19...
ProtestsInternational Business Times

Protesters Mass In France Against Macron's Covid Health Pass

Almost a quarter of a million people took to the streets across France on Saturday for the biggest protests yet against a coronavirus health pass needed to enter a cafe or travel on an inter-city train, two days before the new rules come into force. Similar but smaller protests were...
Travelwbrz.com

France, Iceland among countries added to CDC's updated COVID 'travel risk' list

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday updated its guidance on which countries pose the highest COVID risk to travelers. While the CDC recommends being fully vaccinated before embarking on international travel, it suggests totally avoiding places that are labeled as, "Level 4: COVID-19 very high."
TravelInternational Business Times

US Warns Citizens Against Travel To France Over COVID-19 Concerns

The US State Department has advised Americans to avoid all travel to France over rising coronavirus cases in the country. France is battling a fourth wave of the virus even though Covid-19 hospitalizations are still way off previous highs. The State Department issued a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisory...
Aerospace & Defensebusinesstravelnews.com

Air France to Resume Seattle Service in November

Air France will resume service between Paris and Seattle on Nov. 8, the carrier announced. The carrier plans to operate three weekly flights on Airbus A350-900 aircraft with 324 seats, including 34 Business cabin seats and 24 Premium cabin seats. The Seattle service will "serve growing demand" and complement Air France partner Delta Air Lines' schedule, according to Air France.

Comments / 0

Community Policy