Jacksonville, AL

New Jacksonville City Hall project continues formative steps

By Ben Nunnally, Star Staff Writer, bnunnally@annistonstar.com
Posted by 
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 5 days ago

JACKSONVILLE — The City Council has approved the creation of a Public Building Authority for the city to help create a new City Hall, though its role appears to be limited.

The board will probably meet only once, to authorize a bond sale, according to Lee Birchall, a financial attorney with the Birmingham-based Bradley law firm. Birchall met with the council during its Monday night, pre-meeting work session and advised its members about how public building authorities can be used for large-scale projects such as the construction of new city halls, courthouses and jails, by forming a new public corporation which incurs the project’s debt instead of the city. No one was appointed to the authority Monday.

State law allows cities to take on only a certain amount of debt, limiting municipal borrowing power to a percentage of the city’s total worth.

“State law specifically says you can form this authority to build your City Hall and it will be off your state constitutional debt limit,” Birchall said. “Every city hall in the state utilizes this structure.”

The arrangement allows the city to avoid using up all its borrowing power, he explained. Open credit might be critical in situations like the 2018 tornado that hit the city, creating an overwhelming, unanticipated need, Birchall added.

The authority would effectively own the new city hall, Birchall explained, and the city would lease from it. The lease payments would whittle down the borrowed cost of the project — an amount that will remain unknown until a design or architecture firm starts work — until the debt is paid, and the property would go to the city.

Brad Green, senior vice president of finance company Raymond James in Birmingham, briefly showed council members possible payment schedules lasting up to 21 years, with a hypothetical debt amount included for illustrative purpose.

Creating the authority is one of the first steps on the path to a new City Hall location. The city’s current offices are shared with the city’s water utility office on Church Avenue, a building owned by the Jacksonville Utilities Board, not the city.

The council also approved preliminary action to plan for the construction, including work to secure a site and to enlist help planning the city facility.

During its meeting, the City Council also:

— Authorized the mayor to sign a contract with Ted’s Abbey Carpet and Flooring for reflooring at the Community Center at a cost of $9,311.51.

— Approved an off-premise beer and wine license application from Mini Market No. 5, located at 1528 Pelham Road S.

