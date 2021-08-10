Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jewell County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Smith by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 02:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Smith The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Mitchell County in north central Kansas Southwestern Jewell County in north central Kansas Southeastern Smith County in north central Kansas Northeastern Osborne County in north central Kansas * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 216 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harlan to near Osborne, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Tipton around 230 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Downs, Cawker City and Glen Elder. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osborne County, KS
State
Kansas State
County
Mitchell County, KS
County
Jewell County, KS
City
Glen Elder, KS
City
Tipton, KS
City
Jewell, KS
City
Harlan, KS
City
Osborne, KS
County
Smith County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Downs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell slams Biden's 'botched exit' from Afghanistan

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden ’s “botched exit” from Afghanistan on Sunday after the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul, having already taken control of the rest of the country. “The Biden Administration’s botched exit from Afghanistan including the frantic evacuation of Americans and vulnerable...

Comments / 0

Community Policy