Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 02:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Smith The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Mitchell County in north central Kansas Southwestern Jewell County in north central Kansas Southeastern Smith County in north central Kansas Northeastern Osborne County in north central Kansas * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 216 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harlan to near Osborne, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Tipton around 230 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Downs, Cawker City and Glen Elder. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH