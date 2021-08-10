Cancel
Androscoggin County, ME

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 03:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, Androscoggin, Kennebec and Interior Waldo Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

alerts.weather.gov

