Comprised of producer/instrumentalists Guy Zalaxy and Bucky Skullet, Sup? is a hip hop duo with electronic flare and a very specific vision for the future of their music. Their very first single, “I Quit” and their full album of the same name, will only be available to purchase on NFT, and there are only 100 copies. Part of an ever-growing climate where labels are becoming obsolete and with no other option to track and recoup royalties (some artists have made it a second full-time job while others are missing out on thousands every month), Sup? not only decided locked content was the best way forward, but they were also inspired by the Crypto/NFT boone.