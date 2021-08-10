Cancel
Public Health

Covid: A-level results day and soaring second-hand car sales

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. The nervous wait is finally over for hundreds and thousands of students across the country waiting to find out what grades they've achieved in their A-levels, Vocational BTecs and Higher and Nationals, for young people studying in Scotland. It's already been suggested results for A-levels, which are studied in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, will be as high again, or even higher than in 2020. Last summer 38.6% achieved an A* or A grade. This year, like the last, results are based on teacher assessment due to the pandemic.

EducationBBC

A-levels 2021: How is results day in Wales different this year

Everyone will be hoping for an altogether more low-key results day in Wales on Tuesday. Last year the uproar around downgraded A-level marks led to a dramatic U-turn by ministers. This summer there is no algorithm to "standardise" teacher grades and, crucially, the vast majority of Welsh pupils already know...
WorldBBC

Q&A: A-level results day in Northern Ireland

It's results week, with thousands of pupils in Northern Ireland due to find out how they have fared in their A-levels, AS-levels, BTecs and GCSEs. Pupils are set to receive the results of their A and AS-levels on Tuesday and GCSEs on Thursday. Students taking BTecs will also receive their...
Public HealthBBC

As it happened: UK records a further 100 Covid deaths

We're closing our live page for the day - thanks for joining us. Today's coverage was written by Becky Morton, Doug Faulkner, Hazel Shearing and Victoria Lindrea. It was edited by Hamish Mackay and Holly Wallis. What's happened today?. We’ll be bringing our live coverage to a close soon. Here’s...
EconomyAutoExpress

Used car sales up 109% in second-best quarter on record

The used car market in the UK has seen its second-best quarter on record. Used car sales increased 108.6 per cent year-on-year and 6.6 per cent on pre-Covid levels, with 2,167,504 vehicles changing hands in the second quarter of 2021. The figure is more than twice as high as the...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Coronavirus infection levels stay high across Britain

London — Levels of coronavirus infection remain high across much of Britain, according to the latest data. Separate figures show the rate of new cases of the virus is currently rising in all four nations, suggesting the sharp fall in Covid-19 cases that had been under way since mid-July has now come to an end.
Public Healthwtvbam.com

England’s COVID-19 prevalence plateaus at 1 in 75, estimate shows

LONDON (Reuters) – The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England remained at around 1 in 75 people last week, Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, unchanged from its previous estimate. The ONS said the percentage of people testing positive for the virus was “high” in England, based...
EducationBBC

GCSE and A-level results: 'It's been hell' grading exams

"It's been hell," says one teacher who's had to decide on the grades for her GCSE pupils. As thousands of students have received their A-level, BTEC, Scottish Higher and GCSE results, teachers are opening up to Radio 1 Newsbeat about the huge stress they've been under. The 28-year-old, who doesn't...
World104.1 WIKY

UK new car sales fall to lowest July level since 1998

LONDON (Reuters) – British new car sales fell by 29.5% to their lowest July level since 1998 as the ‘pingdemic’ of people self-isolating alongside supply shortages hit demand, according to an industry body. Whilst July 2020 was boosted by being the first full month dealerships were open across Britain after...
EducationTelegraph

A-level results day Q&A: all your 'what if' questions answered

What if you don’t get your firm or your insurance offer? Or you have changed your mind about your degree?. There are many scenarios in which you may need some guidance in order to navigate your way through it. Here, we take a look at some of the 'what ifs', and what options are available if they apply to you.
WorldBBC

Covid-19: NI hospital patients and visitors urged to wear masks

Doctors in Northern Ireland are urging patients and visitors at hospitals and clinics to wear a face covering. The doctors' union the British Medical Association (BMA) said its members were reporting an increased number of people refusing to wear masks or get tested for coronavirus before attending appointments or visits.
Public HealthBBC

Call for Covid vaccination focus on under-30s in Wales

A senior Welsh doctor says there needs to be a push to encourage younger people who have still not been vaccinated to get their jabs. According to Public Health Wales, there are still nearly 120,000 people in Wales aged between 18 and 29 who have not had a single dose.
WorldBBC

Covid-19: NI medics warn of more cancelled operations

Health officials have warned it is inevitable that more operations will be cancelled as Northern Ireland's health service struggles with Covid pressures. The warning was issued by the Health and Social Care Board as senior medics appealed to the public to take up the offer of vaccination against the virus.

