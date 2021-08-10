Cancel
Microsoft deploys neural network with 135 Billion parameters to improve Bing results

By Surur
 5 days ago

Microsoft Research has deployed a neural network nearly as big as the infamous GPT-3 to improve Bing results. GPT-3 has 175 billion parameters and MEB (Make Every Feature Binary) has 135 billion parameters and is designed to analyse Bing search queries and connect them with the most relevant results on the web.

