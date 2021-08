Freddie Roach, who has been training eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao for over 20 years, feels that age is just a number for the 42-year-old. “Pacman” Pacquiao is currently training for his next big fight against Yordenis Ugas, who is defending his welterweight belt. The Filipino boxer was originally set to battle unified WBC/IBF welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr., but on Tuesday news broke that Spence suffered from an eye injury and withdrew from the fight. Ugas, who was in the undercard matched up against Fabian Maidana – who is also out due to an eye injury – will step in on August 21.