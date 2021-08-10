Cancel
Sonoma County, CA

PD Editorial: Draw a gun, write a report, save lives

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD
Press Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaring down the barrel of a gun would frighten almost anyone — even if the person holding the gun is a trained law enforcement officer. Until recently, there hasn’t been a lot of information collected about how often and why police officers and deputy sheriffs draw their weapons. However, data from some large police departments that keep such records suggests that it can result in substantially fewer fatal shootings without additional risk to officers.

