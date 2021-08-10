Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada County, CA

‘They Are Heroes’: Nevada County Woman Thanks Firefighters Who Kept Flames From Her Home

Posted by 
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0auvVL_0bN0AZqJ00

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13)  –  One woman in Nevada County came dangerously close to losing everything in the River Fire.  Now she wants everyone to know who’s responsible for stopping the flames in their tracks.

Pam Savage couldn’t do a thing as the flames of the River Fire raced towards her home.  Firefighters shared a video with her showing how close she came to losing everything.

“It came right up to the edge of my driveway,” she told CBS13.

Pam has lived in Nevada County just west of Colfax for more than a decade, but she’s never lived through anything like this. The blaze destroyed nearly 100 structures and more than 60 of them homes.  Some of the homes destroyed belonged to Pam’s neighbors.  She says she doesn’t expect to live in the home much longer, considering her age and how much it takes to care for a home in such a rural area.  Still, after seeing all of the loss and devastation, there is one image that sticks with Pam now: a picture of the line of more than 20 firefighters who rushed in to protect her home.

“These men that defended this property and they don’t even know me. It’s incredible. I’m surprised that my house is still here.” said Pam.

Pam snapped the picture that she will now treasure for years to come.  The firefighters lined her driveway with axes in their hands, digging a fire line to hold off the flames. Her home and everything surrounding it are now covered in red retardant.  It’s a reminder of how close she came to losing everything if it weren’t for the firefighters who stood their ground.

“I just fought through my tears because I wanted to let them know that when they went home to tell their neighbors, to tell their parents to tell their wives, to tell their children that they are heroes,” said Pam.

As of Monday night, the River Fire was 68% contained.  Firefighters in Placer and Nevada counties hope to have it completely contained by the end of the week.

Comments / 0

CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
Nevada State
Nevada County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Colfax, CA
Nevada County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Nevada County, CA
Nevada County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dangerously Close#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
El Dorado County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

New Vegetation Fire Burning In El Dorado County Forces Evacuations

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Mandatory evacuations are in place for a new vegetation fire near Grizzly Flats in El Dorado County. The Caldor Fire was reported Saturday at approximately 7 p.m. and is estimated at 300 acres with zero containment, as of Sunday afternoon, according to the ElDorado National Forest Service. It is located about one mile east of Omo Ranch, burning in the area of Middle Fork Cosumnes River. Firefighters report that challenging terrain and darkness made accessing the fire difficult and it burned actively throughout the night. There are currently 90 personnel assigned to the fire, with additional resources en route. An evacuation center has been set up at the Diamond Springs Fire Hall at 501 Pleasant Valley Road. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
El Dorado County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Bay Area Woman Arrested For Starting Wildfire Near Echo Summit

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Fremont woman was arrested this week after starting a wildfire in the area of Aspen Creek Tract near Echo Summit, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday. Deputies say the woman—identified as Viola Liu, 43—was on the scene when they arrived Wednesday morning. She was dressed in only a bikini top and bottom, and she was covered in scratches and soot. Liu later admitted to starting the fire. She was booked into the El Dorado County Jail for arson, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
Yuba County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

All Yuba County Evacuations Lifted In Glen Fire

BROWNSVILLE (CBS13) — The latest on the Glen Fire burning in Yuba County: Although emergency personnel remain in the area, all evacuations have been lifted as of Sunday morning, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services. As of Saturday evening, the fire remains at 184 acres and is 60 percent contained. Previous day’s updates: 7:02 p.m. More evacuations were lifted in the Glen Fire. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said the following zones were no longer under evacuation orders and residents can return home: YUB-081-B: Willow Glen south of Frenchtown to Timothy Lane (Greenwell, Acorn, Red Rock OK to return) YUB-089-A: Frenchtown Rd Corridor/Lake of...
Calaveras County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Inmate Walks Away From Firefighting Camp In Calaveras County

VALLECITO (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a firefighting camp in Calaveras County on Saturday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. Torrence Weitzel (credit: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) Torrence Weitzel, 25, was last seen at around 10:20 a.m. during an inmate count at the Vallecito Conservation Camp east of Angels Camp. A search of the camp’s grounds and buildings came up short. Weitzel is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. The CDCR said Weitzel was put into their custody in March 2021 from Kern County with a five-year sentence for vehicle theft, discharging a gun, and buying/receiving stolen property. Cal Fire and local law enforcement agencies are assisting the CDCR with its search. Anyone with information on Weitzel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Vallecito Conservation Camp at 209-736-4922.
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Search For Tamarack The Bear Called Off After Possible Sighting In Tree

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A cub resembling Tamarack the bear was spotted again climbing a tree in South Lake Tahoe, which led wildlife officials to call off the search for the animal that suffered burned paws in a wildfire. Earlier this month, the cub escaped from its enclosure in South Lake Tahoe where it was being treated for burns it got from the Tamarack Fire. Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care says its staff spotted a bear that looked like Tamarack—it was about the same size, didn’t have any bandages on its paws and had a similar marking on its head—climbing a tree...
Antelope, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Fire Breaks Out At Home In Antelope

ANTELOPE (CBS13) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Antelope on Friday. The fire broke out at a house at 3145 Spruce Hill Court. Firefighters saw smoke coming from reporting smoke from an attic and cut a hole in the roof to ventilate the smoke, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento on Twitter. Firefighters searched the home and did not find anyone inside. No nearby homes were damaged by the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation. https://twitter.com/metrofirepio/status/1426285299945013248
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Steinberg Says Half Of Sacramento Firefighters, Less Than Half Of Police Officers Are Vaccinated

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento mayor wants to require all new hires and current city employees to get vaccinated, or face being terminated. Both proposals are getting major pushback from unions, who say workers have the right to choose. Mayor Darrell Steinberg points to skyrocketing COVID cases, mostly among the unvaccinated, as the main reason to push this now. Also, more and more people in Sacramento are facing this situation at work. “It is the scenario for the company I work for,” said Jennifer Hitchcock, who works in Sacramento. “If it’s going to be required or if they’re going to kind of push you...
Sacramento, CACBS Sacramento

2 Injured In Shooting At Sacramento’s McClatchy Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting at McClatchy Park left two people in the hospital Sunday afternoon, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to police, the Oak Park-area shooting happened at around 1:20 p.m. Responding officers located evidence of a shooting but did not find any involved parties. While they searched the area, the officers were notified of two men who had taken themselves to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening. The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. Information regarding a suspect was not available.
Stockton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

4 People Shot In Stockton Overnight

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Four people were shot in three separate incidents in Stockton overnight. None of their injuries were life-threatening, according to Stockton police. In the first incident, just before 10 45 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 2000 block of Pajaro Way on a report of two people who were shot. When they arrived, police located a 42-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. At 3:15 a.m. Sunday, a 43-year-old man was going into a business in the 1100 block of Delivery Street when police say he was confronted by a suspect who told the man to leave before shooting him. The suspect fled in a white truck while the victim was taken by a private party to a parked ambulance which transported him to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Around 4:25 a.m. Sunday, a 57-year-old man was in an argument with another man who shot him before fleeing on foot. He also was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. There have been no arrests in any of the shootings.
Elk Grove, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Man Allegedly Stabs Girlfriend To Death In Elk Grove

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in Elk Grove Sunday morning. The incident happened a little before 8:30 a.m. when officers responded to a medical aid call at the residence along the 8900 block of Sierra Street. When officers arrived, they say they were met by the suspect at the front door who refused to follow commands or let officers in. The suspect, who has not been identified, was detained. Officers found the victim, who had sustained a stab wound, inside the residence.
Nevada County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Nevada County Fair Returns, Drawing Crowds To The Fairgrounds After Year Away

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Fun has returned to the fairgrounds at the Nevada County Fair, which is back in action after a year away. The fair drew crowds for all of the family fun. Families rang in the final days of summer and made new memories after COVID cancelled the fair in 2020. “We’ve been coming to the fair our whole life,” said Lisa Harter. The fair is a long-standing tradition for her, and she was bummed to learn the fair was cancelled last year. She, like others, was concerned it would happen again with the Delta variant running rampant across the region. “Everyone...
Turlock, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Teen Hit By Distracted Driver While Riding Horse Near Turlock Dies In Hospital, Family Says

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — The teen hit by a distracted driver while riding her horse near Turlock mid-week has died, family members confirmed to CBS13 on Saturday. Summer Gardner-Vigil, 19, has been at Doctors Hospital in Modesto since the collision Wednesday morning. Her horse Riggs died from the impact. Garner-Vigil was riding the horse westbound on East Harding Road along the right edge of the road while a Chevy pickup truck was traveling northbound on Youngstown Road, which turns into E. Harding Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the truck driver admitted to taking his eyes off the road when he reached for something in the truck. When he looked back up, he saw the teen on the horse and made a quick turn to the left. The truck rotated counter-clockwise and slammed into the horse, tossing Garner-Vigil to the roadway with major injuries. Though the driver, 27-year-old Isaac Leal, admitted to being distracted behind the wheel, charges have not been filed. The family created a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.
Colfax, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Colfax Hit With Three Wildfires In 24 Hours

COLFAX (CBS13) — After the River fire devastated Placer and Nevada counties, the Colfax area was hit with three more wildfires in the span of a day. “I’ve had a fear of fire my whole life,” said Britney Linn. As of Wednesday, Linn has been forced to leave her home behind three times the previous 24 hours. “I see the planes and I’m like ‘Oh no.’ Load up the dogs in the car, grab my important things and we started moving everything,” she said after the third fire broke out on Wednesday morning. Linn said she had just been finally allowed to return home...
Plumas County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

1 Person Missing In Plumas County In Wake Of Dixie Fire

PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) – The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says three of the four people who are unaccounted for in the areas of Chester and Greenville — two areas hard-hit by the destructive Dixie Fire — have been located. On Friday at 11:30 a.m. the sheriff’s office released a statement identifying the four; since then, however, three have been located. The whereabouts of Ronald Avila of Greenville are still unknown. The sheriff’s department is asking for the public’s help to locate Avila. If you are one of these people, or if you know of their whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (530) 283-6300. Authorities have recently located 43 people in the county who were previously unaccounted for, they say. The Dixie Fire, which started on July 13, and is the largest wildfire burning in the nation. The fire has burned 517,945 acres, destroyed 584 homes, and nearly obliterated the town of Greenville last week. It is 31% contained.
San Joaquin County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Local Ham Radio Hero Saves Friend’s Life Hundreds Of Miles Away

MANTECA (CBS13) — A San Joaquin County man is credited with saving his friend’s life from hundreds of miles away. A small black ham radio travels with Bill Scott everywhere. “On Saturdays, I’ll hear check-ins from just about every part of the world,” he explained. Scott spends hours on the radio every day. He takes it on walks, vacations and even social gatherings. Over his 40 years of being an amateur radio operator, he has communicated with people everywhere from South Africa to the Space Station. The radio frequencies also connected him to friends around the United States. This past June, he received...
Solano County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Safe Containing Machine Guns, Grenade Launcher Found In Solano County Ditch

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – Missing a grenade launcher, anyone? Last week, a man found a discarded gun safe in a ditch in the north end of Solano County and notified the authorities. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said the safe contained a 37mm grenade launcher, a 50-caliber machine gun on a tripod, a sub-machine gun, six hand grenades (later deemed non-functional aside from two filled with smokeless powder), multiple handgun and rifle magazines, and other miscellaneous parts, according to a Solano County Sheriff’s Office statement on Facebook. All of the serial numbers on the guns had been scratched off. All of the items were taken as evidence. Detectives are looking into where the safe came from and who put it there. Deputies are grateful that the safe was discovered and that no one was injured by its contents.
Turlock, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Vigil Held For Teen Fighting For Her Life After Being Hit By Car While Riding Horse

MODESTO (CBS13) — A vigil was held Friday night for a 19-year-old who is fighting for her life after being hit by a distracted driver while riding her horse near Turlock. Summer Gardner-Vigil is at Doctors Hospital in Modesto fighting for her life while friends and family support her from outside the hospital walls. The teen is loved by the community and her family, all of whom promise not to give up on her young life. “She’s still here. She’s still here with us,” Summer’s sister, Shaunna Gardner-Vigil. She’s been sitting by her sister’s side for days. “I was just upstairs with my sister. I...
Grass Valley, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Second Suspect In Grass Valley Vandalism Spree Arrested In Sacramento

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — A second person was arrested in connection to a vandalism spree that targeted businesses in downtown Grass Valley on June 30, police said on Thursday. Nicholas Cleven, 30 was located in Sacramento Thursday morning and faces five counts of felony vandalism. Cleven was one of two people who were sought for tagging multiple businesses and city property in downtown Grass Valley. According to the Grass Valley Police Department, the damage and clean-up costs totaled more than $10,000. spray cans 2(credit: Grass Valley Police Department)spray cans(credit: Grass Valley Police Department)graffiti 3(credit: Grass Valley Police Department)graffiti 2(credit: Grass Valley Police Department)graffiti(credit:...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Fire Season Fears: Homeowners Terrified Union Pacific Land Is Putting Their Homes At Risk

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In the heart of fire season, an East Sacramento neighborhood is concerned Union Pacific is putting their homes at risk. It’s hot and dry out there and they want the company to clear out dangerous brush. “There’s a clear fire risk threatening dozens of homes,” resident Tony Mader said. Photos show dry brush, felled branches and piles of debris on Union Pacific land that butts up to Sacramento’s Riverpark and McKinley Village neighborhoods. “My family fears for our elderly disabled mother’s safety and that of her neighbors,” viewer Joe Balestreri wrote to CBS13. Mader is terrified one spark could turn his neighborhood...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Driver Dies After Crashing Off Highway 160 In North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A driver was killed after crashing off Highway 160 in North Sacramento early Friday morning. The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. near the Del Paso Boulevard offramp. California Highway Patrol says a pickup truck driver was heading northbound on Highway 160 when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the roadway. The pick then overturned and struck a tree. Officers say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The offramp was closed through the early morning hours as officers investigated the scene. No other details about the crash, including the driver’s name, have been released at this point.

Comments / 0

Community Policy