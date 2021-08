WESTMINSTER, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police in Westminster are investigating a multiple vehicle accident overnight that resulted in the death of three people. Troopers responded to the area of westbound Maryland Route 140 just west of Hughes Shop Road around 10:25p.m. where they found a serious head on collision. The preliminary investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team reveals a 2017 Black Chevy Camaro was traveling eastbound on Route 140 west when it began to pass another vehicle. While attempting to pass the vehicle the Camaro struck a Toyota Corolla traveling westbound on Route 140. The driver of the Camaro and a passenger were...