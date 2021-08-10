Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Bangladesh starts COVID-19 vaccine drive for Rohingya refugees

By Ruma Paul
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HMmbN_0bN09dQ500

DHAKA (Reuters) -Bangladesh began vaccinating thousands of Rohingya Muslims on Tuesday in the world’s largest refugee settlement amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in the country, officials said.

Aid workers have long warned of a potential humanitarian disaster if there is a significant outbreak here in the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, the border district where over a million Rohingya who fled a brutal military crackdowns in neighbouring Myanmar have found sanctuary.

Around 48,000 Rohingya, aged 55 and above, will be inoculated between Tuesday and Thursday with the help of the UN agencies, Mahbubur Rahman, the chief health official in Cox’s Bazar district, said.

“This is just the beginning. All adult Rohingya people will be vaccinated in phases,” Rahman told Reuters by telephone from one of vaccine centres in the camps.

There has been a recent uptick in infections in the camps, with around 20,000 cases and 200 deaths recorded among refugees since the pandemic erupted last year.

In contrast, officials in Myanmar’s Rakhine state have told media that there are currently no plans to vaccinate the Rohingya living there.

Bangladesh has been battling an alarming surge in infections and deaths here in recent weeks, recording more than 1.36 million people infected and 22,897 deaths.

“We feel really good. We only hope everyone will get the vaccine,” Sakhina Khatun, 55, said after she and her 65-year-old husband got vaccinated.

“We are only safe when we are all safe,” Khatun told Reuters.

“People in these camps are living in the shadow of the global vaccine divide. Widespread vaccinations are critical to contain this deadly virus,” Hrusikesh Harichandan, Head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ Cox’s Bazar, said.

“We need united efforts by national agencies and international organisations to help vaccinate all adults in the camps.”

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rohingya People#Rohingya Refugees#Bangladesh#Un#Rakhine#Red Crescent Societies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
The New Humanitarian

As violence soars in refugee camps, Rohingya women speak up

She Said: Women’s lives, women’s voices You’ve heard it before. Women and girls pay a heavy price during humanitarian crises. She Said is an ongoing collection of reporting in which women offer glimpses of their lives, speaking with TNH from COVID-19 lockdowns, situations of conflict and displacement, and other global emergencies.
WorldUS News and World Report

Myanmar COVID Vaccination Rollout Leaves Rohingya Waiting

(Reuters) - Authorities in Myanmar currently have no plan to include minority Rohingya Muslims living in densely-packed camps as they begin vaccinating priority groups against COVID-19 in western Rakhine State, the junta-appointed local administrator said. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled to Bangladesh during military operations in 2017 and those...
Worldkelo.com

Cambodia starts vaccine booster drive to shore up COVID-19 defence

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Cambodia started offering coronavirus vaccine booster shots on Thursday in a renewed public health drive after managing to inoculate more than half of its population. One of Asia’s poorest countries, Cambodia is offering the AstraZeneca vaccine as a third shot to those who have received the...
WorldMSF USA

Stateless and stranded

“The Myanmar army shot us on sight without any reason,” said Solim [name changed to protect anonymity] a Rohingya man who fled to Bangladesh with his family. “They killed us indiscriminately. They burned our houses. On August 25, 2017—a hartal day [a mass protest]—we were informed that there were plans for a massive cleansing. We understood by then that we could not live in that country. We left.”
AsiaUN News Centre

Fast-moving Afghanistan crisis ‘has hallmarks of humanitarian catastrophe’

Afghanistan is on course to witness its highest ever number of documented civilian casualties in a single year since records began, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday. As widespread fighting intensifies, UNHCR said that it was particularly concerned about the impact of the conflict on women and girls...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Worldtechstartups.com

Israel, the most vaccinated country in the world, faces a surge in covid with number of hospitalized covid patients predicted to double every 10 days

In April, IB Times wrote a piece titled, “Israel Is The Most Vaccinated Country, But The B.1.617 Is Threatening It Now.” At the time, Israel was one of the few countries that reported 41 new cases of the B.1.617, also known as the “Delta” variant which originated from India. Of the 41 cases reported, four people were vaccinated.
Immigrationwashingtonnewsday.com

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border.

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border. Some migrants claim that authorities are flying them to southern Mexico, where they are then taken to the Guatemalan border regardless of their country of origin, amid a pandemic-related ban on asylum at the US southern border.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Iranian intelligence plot reaches US soil — and should complicate negotiations

In mid-July, the Department of Justice charged that the Islamic Republic of Iran directed four intelligence operatives to kidnap Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist, from her home in Brooklyn, N.Y. The alleged plot against the Voice of America reporter is the most audacious on American soil since Iran sought to assassinate Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States in 2011 at a restaurant two miles from the White House.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Air Taliban: Fighters seize $6million US Blackhawk helicopters alongside tons of American equipment - while taking to the skies in captured Russian choppers as advance approaches outskirts of Kabul

Taliban fighters today seized $6million US Blackhawk helicopters alongside tons of American equipment as they took to the skies in captured Russian choppers amid their advance through Afghanistan. A series of videos being shared on social media show insurgents flying the Kremlin-made mi-17 aircraft around the city of Kandahar, with...
WorldTelegraph

Will Afghanistan's warlords stand up to the Taliban?

Shortly after Taliban fighters entered the Afghan city of Herat on Thursday, they paraded a prisoner: an elderly man with a long white beard, apparently too old and slight to be a front line commander. Any Afghan watching the video clips could immediately identify him though and appreciate his significance....

Comments / 0

Community Policy