Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osborne, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 02:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Hastings. Target Area: Osborne; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SMITH AND NORTHWESTERN OSBORNE COUNTIES At 211 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cedar to 6 miles east of Alton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gaylord, Alton and Cedar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH